JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Doug Beck (D - St. Louis) filed legislation that would require Missouri's attorney general to pay the legal fees of school districts and local communities if the attorney general loses a lawsuit against them.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt previously filed lawsuits against local school districts for their mask mandates including Columbia Public Schools, according to previous KOMU 8 coverage. 

“Our current Attorney General is known for two things: losing in court, and filing frivolous lawsuits. My legislation will make sure his losing streak doesn’t force local taxpayers to get stuck paying the bill,” Beck said in a news release.

Senate Bill 992 will ensure Schmitt is held accountable for his actions, Beck said in the release.

Missouri’s 2022 legislative session begins on Jan. 5.

