MEXICO- Miss Southern Missouri Hayley Leach was crowned Miss Missouri on Saturday night at the Missouri Military Academy, after competing against the 10 other finalists. The competition took place June 14-17.
Along with the title of "Miss Missouri," Leach was also awarded a $14,000 scholarship. She will go on to compete on the national stage at the Miss America competition later this year.
Leach is a St. Louis native and currently attends the St. Louis School of Law at Washington University where she is studying labor and employment law.
Second through fifth place were awarded to:
- First Runner Up: Miss Branson Holly Enowski of Eldon
- Second Runner Up: Miss Springfield Route 66 Katie Farr of Jefferson City
- Third Runner Up: Miss Gateway Halie Hebron of O’Fallon
- Fourth Runner Up: Miss Kansas City Georgia Barge of Kansas City
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Competition is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $93,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Teen programs.