St. Louis Zoo welcomes two critically endangered Amur leopard cubs

ST. LOUIS − The St. Louis Zoo welcomed two critically endangered Amur leopard cubs last month.
The zoo announced Thursday that Anya and Irina joined the zoo's animal population on April 21. They are part of the first litter from their mother Dorothy (Dot) and father Samson.
If you plan to go to the zoo, you will not find them available for viewing. The zoo said the cubs will remain in their private, indoor maternity den for the next few months with Dot. Samson can still be seen by guests in the Big Cat Country habitat.
According to the zoo, there are less than 100 Amur leopards left in the wild. The species is considered one of the most endangered cat species in the world.