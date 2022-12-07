ST. ROBERT — A Great Circle employee was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual contact with a student.
St. Robert resident Tamika Marie Rodriguez, 36, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday and charged with a Class E felony after an incident reported in September.
According to court documents, Rodriguez allegedly touched a victim inappropriately while acting as a staff member at a Great Circle location in St. James, a behavioral health service for children and families.
The Phelps County Sheriff's Department said Rodriguez surrendered herself to authorities. She was released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's department.
She has a bond appearance hearing set for Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.