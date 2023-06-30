Staff sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood indicted for allegedly killing a child in 2019

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND CLINTON MARION WASHINGTON IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN JERSEY MADISON MONROE RANDOLPH SAINT CLAIR IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE JEFFERSON LINCOLN MONTGOMERY SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY WARREN WASHINGTON IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI IRON MADISON SAINT FRANCOIS SAINTE GENEVIEVE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, BELLEVILLE, CAHOKIA, CENTRALIA, CHESTER, COLUMBIA, EDWARDSVILLE, FARMINGTON, FULTON, JEFFERSON CITY, MEXICO, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, SALEM, SPARTA, SULLIVAN, UNION, AND WASHINGTON.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&