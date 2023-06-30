Staff sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood indicted for allegedly killing a child in 2019

SPRINGFIELD — A U.S. Army Sergeant stationed at the Fort Leonard Wood military base has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly killing a 2-year-old child, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Kevin Long, 40, was charged in a in a two-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday and was arrested Thursday, online records show. Long is in federal custody and has a hearing on July 6, according the justice department.
The federal indictment alleges that Long physically assaulted the 2-year-old child on Nov. 6, 2019, and the child died from blunt force injuries. The child was being cared for by Long and his wife in a day care she operated out of their home on Fort Leonard Wood, according to the justice department.
Under federal law, murder committed through child abuse is murder in the first degree.
Long is also being charged with one count of making a false statement. Long allegedly told authorities during the murder investigation that he was unaware of Army regulations that restricted the operation of a day care at Fort Leonard Wood, according to the justice department.