The number of Missourians with Alzheimer's or related dementia is expected to rise from 120,000 to 130,000 by 2025, which a new report from the Missouri Alzheimer's State Plan Task Force calls a public health crisis.

The task force was commissioned by Gov. Mike Parson to assess current and future resources of the Alzheimer's crisis on Missourians. It held eight community forums across Missouri and heard from 104 individuals from urban and rural communities alike. Common themes from these forums included limited public knowledge about the diseases, difficulty receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis and greater need for financial and logistical care assistance.

The task force established a list of nine goals on which Missouri can make progress, including increased funding for Alzheimer's respite grants and a statewide crisis response system that supports people living with dementia.

Early detection and diagnosis of cognitive impairment diseases is key for increasing treatment and decreasing costs, according to the report. Increasing early diagnosis could save as much as $7.9 trillion across the country, the task force said. It recommends funding public health campaigns and enacting CDC guidelines on public health issues.

Caregiving for Missourians with Alzheimer's and related dementia is also an overlooked aspect of the public health crisis, the report says. Missourians provide more than 292 million hours of unpaid care for their family and friends with the diseases, which the state values at almost $4.9 billion. Other options, including respite care assistance and long-term care services, experience small availabilities and large waiting lists.

Alongside this, underrepresented and under-resourced communities are disproportionately impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia. However, they are less likely to be diagnosed, recruited for research and provided access for care.

"Successful implementation of these recommendations will require culturally-tailored approaches to benefit all residents of Missouri," the report reads.