JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday morning that 19 companies have been awarded a collective $30 million in funding to help find and train new workers.
The announcement comes after Parson first promised the initiative during his State of the State Address. It came via press release which detailed how much money each company will receive as well as the specific training it will support.
The full list of recipients is as follows:
- BioSTL was awarded $2,089,340 for biotechnology training and bio-manufacturing workforce for the healthcare industry.
- Codefi Foundation and Rural Innovation was awarded $1,457,178 to go toward its computer programming, codes, languages, and framework.
- Community College District of Central Southwest Missouri was awarded $1,341,360 for its plumbing training.
- Emmanuel Family & Child Development Center and Emergency Shelter for Children was awarded $2,137,085 for its non-credentialed early childhood education training.
- Freeman-Oak Hill Health System was awarded $1,788,598 for a variety of different training types, including scrub technician, EEG technician, certified medical assistants, emergency medical technicians, nurses, and rural primary care providers.
- The Junior College District of St. Louis was awarded $2,110,040 for its trucking training, which includes CDL-A, CDL-B and Hazardous Material Endorsement training.
- Meet the Need, Inc. was awarded $2,547,421 for shipyard welding, forklift training, Missouri Class A and B CDL and computer coding.
- The Missouri Chamber Foundation was awarded $3,000,000 for medical assistant, EMT, processing tech, billing and coding training.
- The Missouri Incutech Foundation was awarded $1,575,021 for warehouse, manufacturing and supply chain training program using OSHA 10, Certified Production Technician 4.0 , CPT+ Skillboss and precision measurement certifications training.
- MPUA Resource Services Corporation was awarded $1,142,145 for line worker, water, wastewater, natural gas and broadband training.
- Northwest Missouri State University was awarded $988, 211 for its agribusiness system management and welding and precision measurement programs.
- NPower Inc. was awarded $250,000 for its technology fundamentals, databases and software development concepts and core hardware and networking support.
- Ozark Action Inc. was awarded $300,000 for its healthcare, manufacturing and trucking training.
- Practical POCUS LLC was awarded $2,999,975 for its point of care ultrasound (POCUS) training.
- Sellenriek Construction Inc. was awarded $966,740 for construction and utilities training.
- Sikeston R-6 School District was awarded $3,000,000 for welding instruction.
- The Community College District of mid-Missouri was awarded $999,000 for CDL training.
- The Curators for the University of Missouri was awarded $843,697 for unlicensed assistive personnel and certified nurse assistant training.
- The Sewing Labs was awarded $464,189 for industrial sewing instruction.
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act Workforce Training Grant Program. Additional details about the program can be found here.