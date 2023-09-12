JEFFERSON CITY −The Missouri State Board of Education is continuing to battle teacher shortages in the state by addressing its legislative priorities at the board's Tuesday meeting.
This comes after the board's last meeting in August where it unanimously approved the State Board of Education’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission's recommendations for strategies to keep Missouri teachers in the classrooms and get future educators into the profession.
The recommendations fell into four categories: immediate support for classroom management, evidence-based models for reorganizing schools, master teaching certificate, and school and district leadership improvements.
Educator recruitment and retention remains to be a major concern for the board.
"We know that we lose half of our new educators in the first five years of the profession, and that is frankly unacceptable. We have a number of district's that are hard to fill so it has to be addressed," Missouri State Board of Education President Charles Shields said.
There are over 3,000 full-time teaching positions that are either inappropriately certified or vacant in the state, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's latest report.
Elementary education, specifically grades first through sixth, see highest shortage severity.
Shields said the board's highest priority is starting teaching pay.
"We've been blessed the last two years. The General Assembly has appropriated the money. We would actually like to see it one step further to put what that statute actually is at being $38,000 a year, currently it is $25,000," Shields said.
Matt Michelson, director of education policy at Missouri State Teachers Association (MTSA), said pay is one of the main reasons more and more new teachers are leaving prematurely.
"You look at college students that are leaving with large amounts of student debt and then entering a salary with low beginning salaries, so that really hurts the next group of teachers that are going to go into the profession," Michelson said.
Michelson said seeing the state board make starting pay a priority for the legislature is a good first step, but he believes it needs to apply to all educator positions.
"It really takes a lot of people to make a school operate, and so when we look at some of our paraprofessionals' salaries, for those educators, [pay] isn't always catching up with our other education members," Michelson said.
Michelson also said he noticed a lot of feedback from teachers who expressed there wasn't enough support regarding behavior and respect, and that's another driving factor to teachers leaving.
Other legislative priorities for the State Board of Education included:
- Early learning and early literacy
- Success ready students and workforce development
- Safe and healthy schools
- Efficiency and effectiveness
The board will officially vote on its legislative priorities in its next meeting on Oct. 17.