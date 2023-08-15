JEFFERSON CITY − The State Board of Education approved recommendations regarding teacher retention at its meeting Tuesday.
In order to compose its final list of recommendations, the State Board’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission compiled data trends and surveys from educators across the state
The recommendations fell into four categories: immediate support for classroom management, evidence-based models for reorganizing schools, master teaching certificate, and school and district leadership improvements.
Those categories fell in line with what most teachers stressed were the driving factors of deciding whether to stay in the profession. Overall, discipline in the classroom and support from administration and staff were big points in the presentation.
The board unanimously approved the list of recommendations as presented.
Margie Vandeven, commissioner of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), said that this is just the beginning of the process to keep qualified teachers in the classroom.
"Now it will be up to us for implementation," Vandeven said. "To me it's really exciting to see teachers get into the classrooms, it's the start of school across the state and we want to support them. However, that takes a lot of layers working together: teachers, parents, local school board members and those of us at the state who can support that work and making sure we can provide the opportunity to move that forward."
The board will now have to meet with its legislative priority committee in order to draft any potential policies from the approved recommendations, so they can bring it forward for the 2024 legislative session.
"At the department level, we need to take a look at each of those recommendations," Vandeven said. "They are categorized in the rank order. They talk about somethings that can be immediate, some that are long-term and some that require legislation, so getting with the legislative priority committee to figure out what we need to bring to the next session is a big priority and next step."
Overall, Vandeven said she was impressed and happy with the commission's findings and recommendations. She said the recommendations are feasible for the state to implement.
"We hear lots of talk and discussion about issues people might be seeing with teacher recruitment and retention that have been very short on recommendations and solutions. These are really specific recommendations that can be implemented," Vandeven said.