MISSOURI - The legislative session in Missouri comes to an end next week, Friday, May 13.
In this session, the House and Senate have seen legislation on topics ranging from congressional map redistricting, marijuana legalization, funding for Missouri ports and voter ID changes.
The state operational budget also has a Friday, May 6 deadline.
Budget
As part of a more than $45 billion budget passed by both the House and Senate budget committees, funding for Medicaid expansion, increased minimum teacher pay and school transportation were all addressed. The budget must now be approved by both the House and Senate as an entirety, before it can move on to Gov. Mike Parson's desk.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said the timeline is tight, but the budget is the most important role of the legislature.
"We're operating on a 6 p.m. budget timeline, tomorrow [Friday, May 6] it has to be done," he said. "And there's absolutely nothing more important that we do in state government than pass a balanced budget."
Rizzo says as the House works through each budget bill, they will send them to the Senate individually, once approved.
After this, "we will kind of volley them back and forth," Rizzo said, and finally they will be determined "TFP," meaning, truly agreed and finally passed. After the budget bills are finally passed, they will be given to the governor to sign into law.
Teacher Pay
In this coming operational budget, the state will spend over $21 million to raise starting teacher salaries to a minimum of $38,000. Gov. Parson proposed this during his State of the State speech in January, with a $21.8 million allocation in the budget to raise the starting pay for Missouri teachers.
The current starting rate for teacher's in Missouri is $32,000, the lowest across the 50 states. The costs of the pay raises would be shared, with 70% of funding coming from the state, and the other 30% coming from local school districts.
Rizzo said ensuring this stays in the budget is one goal he is hoping to accomplish.
"But if we can make sure that the teachers raises stay in the budget, we can make sure that working men and women maybe have a little extra money in their pocket," he said. "And we are working in fighting for the average Missouri and then we have done a good job."
House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Richard Brown (D-Kansas City), said there are certain aspects of the budget he is very happy about.
"I'm very happy about fully funding education for the first time in our state and 31 years," he said. "I'm very happy that we are going to raise teacher pay in the state of Missouri."
Redistricting
Rep. John Simmons (R-Washington), said along with the budget being the priority, redistricting and election laws will probably come next.
"That'd be the biggest focus," he said. "And then next week, it'll be the maps, hopefully, and elections, and I don't really see much else beyond that."
House bill 2909, sponsored by Rep. Dan Shaul (R-Imperial), is a new plan to draw Missouri's congressional districts.
Brown said his concerns with redistricting come from the likelihood of these measures passing, now that certain borders cut through rural counties.
"In the house, the last map that we had, and we passed, we passed it with 86 votes and it barely passed," he said. "Because this new map is cutting into some of these rural counties, I'm not certain if we're going to have enough votes to pass them in the house."
Elections
An election bill currently in the Senate is also another piece of legislation waiting to move before next week's deadline.
"There's an election bill that's sitting over in the Senate," Rep. Brown said. "It was sent over by the House as a fairly clean bill for elections. However, when it got to the Senate, there was language that was added to include voter ID requirements."
After photo identification laws were struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court, twice, some representatives are asking themselves if they want to go through this again.
"The Supreme Court of Missouri has struck down voter ID laws twice," Rep. Brown said. "Do you really want to go there for third time? We've been told no."
Marijuana Legalization
The Cannabis Freedom Act, co-sponsored by Rep. Brown, is one of two paths marijuana legalization can take in Missouri. Along with the legislation, the other option is a ballot initiative petition, which has a deadline of Monday.
Rep. Brown said while a lot of people want to see marijuana legalization in the state of Missouri, there are key differences between the two options.
"I would rather see the legislature pass the Cannabis Freedom Act because there are no caps or limits in that particular legislation," he said. "Whereas we have the caps and the initiative petition, and that will prevent a free marketplace from existing in Missouri, should the ballot initiative be voted on and approved."
Next steps
When it comes to next steps and predictions, Sen. Rizzo said he could not pass judgement because he has seen wild things happen in the last week of session.
"Obviously, it's better if you're further along in the process than not, and if bills have already been heard, and already been vetted, that gives it a better chance," he said. "But anything and everything is usually on the table in the last week of session."