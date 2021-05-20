MISSOURI − Three Missouri residents have sued the state over its failure to expand Medicaid, which voters approved in 2018.
According to online court records, the plaintiffs come from Fenton, St. Louis and Springfield. The suit was filed in Cole County Circuit Court.
The Missouri Department of Social Services and its divisions MOHealthNet and Family Support, and three people who run those two divisions are included as defendants in the case.
Governor Mike Parson halted Medicaid expansion on May 13 and formally withdrew the plans after the Missouri General Assembly finalized the fiscal year 2022 budget without funding for the expansion. Parson's budget originally included the expansion.
"Without a revenue source or funding authority from the General Assembly, we are unable to proceed with the expansion at this time and must withdraw our State Plan Amendments to ensure Missouri’s existing MO HealthNet program remains solvent," Governor Parson said in a news release.
Voters approved a constitutional amendment in August 2020. The amendment would expand MO HealthNet eligibility to people between 100% and 138% of the federal poverty line. Over 270,000 Missourians will become eligible on July 1, or those individuals making $17,236 a year and a family of three making $28,676.
DSS estimated the expansion would cost $1.9 billion in that fiscal year. The federal government would cover 90% of the costs and the state would cover the other 10%.
Traci Gleason, Vice President for External Affairs for the Missouri Budget Project, said in a release that it's clear that implementation can proceed for July 1 as planned.
"Simply put, Missouri funds the health services provided through Medicaid – it does not fund specific population groups," Gleason said. "While next year’s state budget doesn’t have a line item for Medicaid expansion adults, it doesn’t have line items for pregnant women, children, or people with disabilities either. Whoever is eligible for Medicaid can be enrolled and receive services."
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Government Relations Director Emily Kalmer said the plaintiffs are just three out of hundreds of thousands who need the coverage that voters approved.
"Each day of delay means a later diagnosis, later treatment, and greater likelihood that Missourians will die of cancer," Kalmer said in an emailed statement.
Healthcare for Missouri also released a statement following the announcement, which showed support for the lawsuit and the thousands of Missourians affected.
“We have confidence that the courts will uphold Missouri’s constitution and respect the democratic vote of its citizens. We fully support the lawsuit to enforce Missouri’s constitution and applaud these great Missouri citizens for their courage in standing up for Missouri’s democracy and all of our friends, families, and neighbors who need access to healthcare," the emailed statement said.