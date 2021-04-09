JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Assessment Program, or MAP Test, has been a staple in elementary and secondary Missouri education since 1998.
However this year, these assessments will have a much different look due to COVID-19 protocol.
Traditionally, the test is taken by grades 3 through 8 over multiple days, with each day covering a different subject, such as mathematics or science.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the "assessments are designed to check student learning to find out if Missouri students are reaching the Show-Me Standards."
In January, DESE announced plans to shorten the assessment by as much as 25% and extended the testing window for student through June 15, 2021.
With the test shortened, some are wondering how this year's results will compare to the past, especially in the age of COVID-19 and virtual learning.
John Kitchens, Mexico School District #59 Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment, and former DESE State Science Director, says this year's results will serve a different purpose.
"As far as state testing goes this year, it's not going to be as impactful for us at the district level as it has been in the past. I think the state can understand that. I think a lot of folks can understand that," Kitchens said.
He also noted that this year's results may be used as a clean slate for Missouri's data.
"This is almost like a baseline year. Parents need to realize that we've lost a year, and so for the entire state, this is almost like a reset, a baseline," Kitchens said.
However, that feeling is not shared in each district. In the Blair Oaks School District, administrators feel as if they've done enough to minimize disruptions and see this year's similar to others.
"We're fortunate to be in-person," Superintendent Dr. Jim Jones said. "Our students have put forth a tremendous amount of effort."
He highlighted the importance of data from MAP testing as part of the efforts to evaluate student success.
"The MAP is one element of what we utilize to evaluate learning and teaching in our building," Dr. Jones said.
More importantly, in Jones' eyes, is a steady stream of learning through the pandemic.
"Student learning was not going to be collateral damage of a situation our students didn't create," Dr. Jones said. "[The pandemic] didn't say 'Hey, we get a pass. No learning this year.'"
In Mexico, students who have been learning virtually at home have been asked to take the MAP Test in-person and will be in areas with less foot traffic, per parent's request.
Despite the challenges of the last year, Kitchens asserts that educators are doing their best for their students.
"Be patient with your districts, with your schools." Kitchens said. "They're just trying to hit all of these different moving targets in the year that we've never experienced before."
Pending United States Education Department approval, all schools are expected to reach 85% participation in the assessments, a 10% decrease from the usual expectation.