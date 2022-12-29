COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) is encouraging all Missourians to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map challenge opportunity.
This comes as the DED's Office of Broadband Development works to expand access to high-speed internet statewide. The state said this would help with filing challenges to correct inaccuracies on the FCC map.
This will determine the amount of funding Missouri will get for expansion.
Gov. Mike Parson also encourages Missouri residents to participate in the new challenge.
"As we make historic investments to expand internet access, I encourage Missourians to participate in the FCC’s broadband map challenge process," Parson said. "Ensuring we have an accurate understanding of broadband coverage in Missouri is vital. Maps that reflect our needs will ensure our state receives and administers the necessary resources to advance our progress in this critical priority."
The challenging opportunity will identify errors in the new FCC maps that would prevent Missouri from receiving its full share of funding through the upcoming Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.
Errors could relate to physical locations or types of internet service availability.
To ensure coverage for homes, businesses and communities are accurately represented, any citizen can participate. All challenges submitted prior to Jan. 13, will be considered.
"We hope every Missourian will take part in this historic moment for broadband expansion," said BJ Tanksley, cirector of the Office of Broadband Development. "Our goal is access to quality, high-speed internet for every Missouri citizen, business, and community. To get there, we need the public’s help."
Resources, including an instructional video, how-to document, and FAQs, are available on the DED's website.