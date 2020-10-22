JEFFERSON CITY- The state has now expanded the group of child care providers that will be eligible to apply for CARES Act funding.
According to a release from the Missouri's Department of Health and Human Services, providers licensed by the DHSS, six or fewer child care subsidy providers serviced by Department of Social Services and other Missouri child care providers with a Department Vendor Number are now eligible.
Governor Parson announced on Oct. 7 that he would allocate around $10 million for emergency relief grants to Missouri child care facilities impacted by COVID-19.
Providers may seek reimbursement for costs associated with necessary COVID-19 items.
These may include personal protective equipment, additional staffing, overtime and hazard pay or for loss of revenue associated with business interruption.
The owner of Columbia's Tiger Tots, Paul Prevo, plans to use the money mostly for early expenses brought on by the pandemic.
"The additional funding is going towards helping with some of the initial costs, making sure we are prepared for keeping students safe and in a fun learning environment throughout everything, making sure we are able to provide care especially for our essential workers early-on and, now, for a lot of our parents that are able to return to work," Prevo said.
Prevo said his school spent hundreds of dollars on thermal thermometers and thousands on additional internet for online learning.
These funds will help cover losses during the period of March 1 to Dec. 30, 2020.
To learn more about the reimbursement process, providers should visit the DHSS Section for Child Care Regulation COVID-19 webpage for child care providers.