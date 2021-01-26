JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson's Office recently approved extending funding for substitute teachers in the state.
The funding comes from the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund. The money will go toward reimbursing substitute teachers for application fees, as well as the alternate route for people to earn a substitute teaching certificate.
Instead of taking 60 semester hours of college credit to earn a substitute license, anyone with a high school diploma or its equivalent can take 20 hours of department approved online training.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the funding will go toward reimbursing anyone who paid the $50 application fee for the certificate between Nov. 5, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
It will also reimburse anyone who completed and paid the $175 fee for the 20 hour online training course between Nov. 5, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.
In a release, DESE said it will start processing the reimbursements after those windows close. Eligible substitute teachers do not have to do anything to be reimbursed, the department says they will be automatically credited.
The reimbursement funding comes at a time where many school districts are experiencing a substitute teacher shortage. Earlier this month, KOMU 8 spoke with Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark on the need. She claimed substitutes are "imperative to stay open."
Baumstark said the spring semester still could result in short or long-term closures due to staffing issues for in-person classes. The district will continue to encourage those that are eligible to apply. Information about how to apply is available on the district's website.