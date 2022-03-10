JEFFERSON CITY - State Fire Marshal Tim Bean recommends Missourians use the return of daylight saving time this weekend to change the batteries and test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
At 2 a.m., Sunday, March 13, clocks spring forward one hour.
Safety experts recommend families practice their home escape plans at least twice each year.
“The vast majority of residential fire deaths occur in homes that do not have smoke alarms or where the alarms were not functional, usually because of dead batteries,” Bean said. “One of simplest and best decisions you can make for your family’s safety is to make sure you have working smoke and CO alarms.”
The risk of dying in a fire is cut by one-half by having working smoke alarms in your home.
The fire marshal makes these recommendations:
- Check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly by pushing the test button.
- Replace smoke alarms every 10 years because they lose their effectiveness over time.
- Install additional smoke alarms if you don’t have a minimum of one alarm on every level of the home, inside all bedrooms, and outside bedrooms.
- Plan two different escape routes from your home and practice the routes with the entire family. Families should also select a safe gathering place outside the residence in the event of a fire.