JEFFERSON CITY — With two weeks left in the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Thursday that he will call a special session if two bills related to transgender rights aren't passed before the end of the session.
"Those two things are probably a priority of this state that we have to realize and make sure we're protecting," Parson said.
One bill restricts transgender athletes from playing on a sports team that's different from their born sex. The other bill bans gender-affirming care for minors. Overnight on Tuesday, the Missouri Senate approved a $50 billion budget, including the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee's recommendation of $2.8 billion to be allocated to Interstate 70 improvements.
"When you have one-time money, you don't built long-term budget changes and budget recommendations," Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) said. "The entire Senate made investments with one-time money with one-time large infrastructure projects."
Now that the budget is headed to conference between the House and the Senate, legislators say they're ready to discuss other pressing issues, and a large portion of that deals with transgender rights.
At the beginning of the session, representatives in the House tried to push nearly a dozen bills restricting transgender rights through to the floor before budget talks became a priority. But after weeks of back and forth on the budget, a lot of bills haven't made it that far. Parson signed Senate bill 51 into law on Thursday morning, and that was only the second bill to come across his desk so far this session.
"I think we need to pump the breaks and figure out opportunities for kids to have the care they need when it's appropriate," Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said.
Yet, differing perspectives regarding the strictness of the bills restricting transgender health care is causing a divide between the House and the Senate.
Both sides say they stand by their versions of the bill.
"The Senate has worked tirelessly to find a pathway forward," Sen. John Rizzo (D-Independence) said.
But not all legislators are seeking to get either version passed.
"I just think it's terrible to think about all the problems we have right now in Missouri, and we're spending so much time on that when it isn't even a problem," Rep. Kathy Steinhoff (D-Columbia) said.
This comes just a day after a Missouri judge blocked a first-of-its-kind rule restricting access to gender-affirming health care. The rule, as put out by Attorney General Andrew Bailey, would require documentation of gender dysphoria for three years and therapy over at least 18 months before patients could access gender-affirming medical treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery. The judge's ruling came just a day before it was set to take effect.
Parson claims Bailey was targeting providers, not adults.
"I've always said when you're an adult, you're an adult in this state," Parson said. "The attorney general was targeting toward the providers, not adults or saying adults can't do this. That was never the scenario that he filed."
The budget will likely be in conference next week. Four more House bills related to the budget have yet to be marked up in the Senate Appropriations Committee.