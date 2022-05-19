MISSOURI − The Department of Health and Senior Services announced its first-ever plan to eliminate hepatitis C (HCV) among Missouri residents on Thursday.
"Show me the Cure" aims to improve access to equitable testing and patient-centered treatment services, according to a news release.
The department's Bureau of HIV, STD and Hepatitis said it will work to eliminate HCV with universal testing, improving health care outcomes for people living with the virus and preventing new infections.
Paula Nickelson, acting director of DHSS, said there are an estimated 2.4 million Americans living with the virus.
“With the establishment of the Missouri Hepatitis C Elimination Planning Committee and Show Me the Cure plan, DHSS can assist with the resources and tools Missourians need to better understand hepatitis C," Nickelson said.
The plan focuses on access to services, provider development, education, collaboration and awareness, surveillance and policy and advocacy. It was developed with multiple partners across the state, including MO HealthNet, Department of Mental Health and the Missouri Rural Health Association, among others.
Hepatitis C affects the liver, and more than half of people diagnosed with HCV develop chronic infections. Others may experience acute infections that can quickly clear.
More information about the Show me the Cure plan can be found DHSS' website.