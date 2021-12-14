State Historical Society celebrates Missouri's bicentennial with music, art and culture

COLUMBIA - 2021 marks the 200th year that Missouri has been a state.
Missouri received its statehood back in 1821, making this year Missouri’s bicentennial year.
To commemorate the past 200 years, the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial Commission and the State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) are hosting the “Missouri Celebrated: Commemorating 200 Years of Missouri Music, Culture, and Art” event Tuesday night.
Beth Pike is the bicentennial senior strategic communications associate for the SHSMO. Pike said Missourians used 2021 to host a wide variety of bicentennial events. Tuesday’s event will mark the 300th event that Missourians have done this year to celebrate the bicentennial.
"We've taken a lot of different projects looking at early statehood and also the fact that we're more than 200 years old," Pike said. "We look at the indigenous people who came before us that were here on the land. There's just so much more in the state’s history than just our bicentennial. So we have also tried to encompass all of that within the year as well within various programs."
The event will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the SHSMO in downtown Columbia. The public is encouraged to participate and experience Missouri’s history through art and music.
Pike said learning about Missouri's history and the art and music that represent the state is very important.
“I feel that by commemorating the bicentennial, we can look back so that we kind of plot a better future for ourselves," Pike said. "We look at the mistakes, we look at the accomplishments, we look at the pain, the joy, all of it.”
The event's activities will include a performance by the Columbia Chamber Choir as well as multiple art displays of Missouri’s history.
The Columbia Chamber Choir performance will begin at 6 p.m. The performance will include a special world premiere of a musical composition by Hans Bridger Heruth. Heruth is an award-winning Missouri composer. The concert will also showcase the state's own poets and artists including photos of Missouri from the My Missouri 2021 Photo Exhibition.
One artwork that will be on display is the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is a quilt representing the state culture that makes Missouri unique. For every county in Missouri, there is one quilt block to represent it. For Boone County, the block is a representation of the McBaine Bur Oak Tree.
Tuesday’s event will begin the final exhibition of the quilt in mid-Missouri as the bicentennial year comes to a close. However, the quilt will be on display in 2022.
Pikes said the bicentennial event shows Missouri's history across the state.
“So you know it's kind of like the Missouri story, if you will, it's kind of what we set out to do. And we asked communities around the state to participate also,” Pikes said.
To learn more information about the Missouri Bicentennial Commission visit its website, and for more information on Missouri's history, music, art, and culture visit the SHSMO website.