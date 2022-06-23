JEFFERSON CITY − The Harry S. Truman State Office Building hosted a ceremony Thursday to dedicate the Missouri Bicentennial Mural in celebration of Missouri's 200 years as a state.
Construction and planning began on the mural in 2018 as Cape Girardeau artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey were tasked with representing Missouri and its 200 years of history.
Bailey said the idea came about after Horrell asked her if they could continue their work with Paint for a Cause for Missouri, but on a much bigger scale.
"At the time, we had no idea what we were going to put on the mural," Bailey said.
The two artists talked with Michael Sweeny, the state bicentennial coordinator, and he was ecstatic about the idea of a statewide art project.
"He said, this is exactly what we're looking for a big community statewide project that can involve lots of people," Bailey said.
The mural itself was constructed by over 16,000 residents, some from Missouri, others from different parts of the world.
Each painter was given a small triangle, and with some guidance, was able to paint it with whatever they liked to add some individual personality to the final product.
"So we took care of the paint colors... They painted how they wanted, but we showed them where to paint, so that made it go a lot easier," Bailey said.
Painters ranged from people of all ages, the youngest being a baby girl who was just 12 days old and the oldest being a 102-year-old woman.
The painting was completed in June of 2021, and then construction began to put it all together.
Beth Pike, a spokesperson for the Bicentennial, was among one of the many artists who contributed to the painting. Pike said she is very excited about the mural residing where it is.
"It's a great location, it's right across from the Missouri State Capitol. It's open to the public," Pike said. "And it's right here in Harry's Café and President Truman probably would would think it's pretty cool having the Missouri Bicentennial mural in the café under his namesake."
Bailey also highlighted what this work of art means to the state and its people.
"We wanted this to be a gift to the state of Missouri from the people of the state of Missouri," she said.
The 30 foot by 12 foot mural is located on the fourth floor of the Truman State Office Building.
Visitors and employees alike can view the mural during regular visiting hours, Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.