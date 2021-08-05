JEFFERSON CITY- Next week, the state of Missouri will be commemorating 200 years of statehood.
In honor of the occasion, there will be a public event on Aug. 10 at the Missouri Capitol. The festivities will begin with a formal ceremony on the south lawn of the Missouri Capitol beginning at 9 a.m.
Governor Mike Parson, past governors and others will recognize the 200 years of statehood.
The public is also invited to attend the ceremony in person. It will be livestreamed on Missouri2021.org for those who want to attend the celebration virtually or want to view it at a later time.
Following the formal ceremony, the public is invited to a Naturalization ceremony that begins at 11 a.m. in the first floor rotunda of the Missouri Capitol.
The State Historical Society of Missouri is looking forward to the celebration, after years of planning for this monumental event
"The planning for the bicentennial is not something that just really occurred last year or the year before, but really about eight years ago," Beth Pike, spokesperson for the State Historical Society of Missouri, said. "That's when the legislature at the state tapped the State Historical Society of Missouri to carry out planning for the Missouri bicentennial."
Pike also emphasized that the events will require social distancing.
"Missouri is in a situation where the pandemic has not gone away in fact it's really been searching the summer so by live streaming these events by making sure that," said Pike. " People are well aware that we are live streaming it that we are asking for people to social distance inside. There is going to be an event indoors and that is, with the naturalization ceremony, and everybody will be required to wear a mask inside, so we were very concerned and cautious about that so mask will be required inside the capital for the naturalization ceremony."
Besides in the Capital City, the bicentennial is also being celebrated across the state.
It is the theme for the Missouri State Fair.
On August 12-22 in Sedalia, there will be a commemoration featuring special bicentennial events and exhibits, including Missouri on Mic, a project sponsored by the State Historical Society of Missouri and KBIA and operated by the Missouri School of Journalism, to record stories of Missourians during the bicentennial year.
Events start Friday at MU's campus as the Together for '21 event will be held. Masks will be required.
