State humane society transports 29 dogs rescued from Cass County property

CASS COUNTY - Twenty-nine dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) in St. Louis Tuesday after they were rescued last week.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Dec. 22 at a property in Pleasant Hill. The Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control recovered the dogs during last week's extreme cold weather. The dogs were kept at a local shelter until HSMO was able to take them to St. Louis Tuesday.
The dogs included German Shepherds and other large mixed breeds.
A disposition hearing is currently scheduled for Jan. 12. HSMO said it hopes to be granted full formal custody. If granted custody, HSMO said it expects to make the animals available for adoption once they have recuperated.
To help support the care of these animals, visit HSMO's website.