JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the launch of the Missouri Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) and the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (WICFMNP) for the 2023 season.
The programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service and assist low-income residents in obtaining fresh produce.
“The Farmers Market Nutrition Programs have proven beneficial for everyone involved,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Our farmers raise delicious, quality products and are able to assist their bottom line by participating in these programs that are also important for recipients and the local economy.”
Low-income seniors will be entitled to receive benefits which will allow them to purchase eligible foods from an authorized farmer at a Missouri farmers market or roadside stand. A total of $50 in benefits will be issued to each qualified household.
Seniors are encouraged to consider using a proxy to both apply for benefits and purchase eligible foods at a farmers market. Each senior may designate one proxy on their behalf. The senior and the proxy must both sign the program application in order to receive benefits.
Seniors are able to apply for benefits at the following locations:
- Springfield – SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging, (417) 862-0762
- St. Louis area
- Jefferson, St. Louis & St. Charles counties – Aging Ahead Agency, (636) 207-0847
- Franklin County & St. Louis City – Univ. of Missouri Extension, (888) 515-0016
- Kansas City – Univ. of Missouri Extension, (816) 482-5850
- Columbia – Aging Best Agency on Aging, (573) 443-5823
Benefits are available through Sept. 30 (or until funds are exhausted) and must be redeemed by Oct. 31. Farmers interested in learning more information about eligibility and participation should email the Department of Agriculture at FarmersMarket@mda.mo.gov.