JEFFERSON CITY - State lawmakers met Tuesday to discuss the expansion of charter schools in Missouri.
Senate bill 304, sponsored by Sen. Bill Eigel (R-St. Charles), would allow charter schools to operate in municipalities that have a population greater than 30,000 or in any school district that has a charter form of government.
Charter schools are independent public schools that are free from some rules and regulations that apply to traditional public school districts as specifically identified in charter school law, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Currently, state law allows charter schools to operate in St. Louis and Kansas City, but lawmakers are hoping to see that expanded to areas like mid-Missouri, too, according to DESE.
"It will give parents and students more choice, more options," Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Columbia) said. "I think now's a good time."
Reisch has also filed her own bill, House bill 1205, specifically allowing charter schools to operate in the Columbia Public School district. HB 1205 would allow charter schools in districts in cities with over 125,000 but less than 160,000 people, according to online records.
"I think parents need to be more in control of their children's education not just where they live, where their zip code is," Reisch said.
The Education and Workforce Development Committee held a hearing on SB 304 Tuesday. HB 1205 has not been assigned a committee hearing yet.
"I saw things were not getting better in my district and in Columbia," Reisch said. "It was time I do something."
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Reisch's proposed legislation "fails to consider the harm it would cause to not only the public school district and all of its students, but also the harm to the community that has invested in its public schools to maintain a vibrant community and quality opportunities for children."
"For example, the loss of just 100 students would result in the immediate loss of $1.3 million for the school district as both the state funds and the local funds provided by taxpayers would follow the student to the charter school," Baumstark said. "The next challenge would be how to manage the further impacts of that loss as not all students would come from one building or one grade level. Those 100 students would be spread across 40 buildings and multiple grade levels so the district would not be able to reduce the number of staff and corresponding expenditures to equate to the reduction in revenue."