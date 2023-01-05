COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County legislators met with business leaders of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce at an event on Thursday.
At the event, the legislators discussed the legislative session they had at the capital. They also spoke on the potential opportunities and challenges that would come with the goals the chamber is proposing for its 2023 agenda.
The plans they discussed included:
- Prioritization of widening I-70
- Construction of the Rocheport Bridge
- Commercial composting
- Education
- Health Care
- Broadband access
- Childcare
For Rep. Kathy Steinhoff (R-Columbia), she knows firsthand what needs to be done with education. Steinhoff used to be a Math teacher for 34 years before she decided to become a state representative. Similar to the other legislators and members at the event, Steinhoff agrees that education needs to be a priority in order to not only grow the state, but Columbia and Boone County as a whole.
"I know we're finally starting to see lots of people on both sides of the aisle really wanting something to do about education, and I just want to jump in anyway I can," Steinhoff said.
Steinhoff said it's not just about funding for schools that matters, but how the funds are spent.
"We are spending it on a very old formula that's not always providing equity in all areas to the state," Steinhoff said.
Steinhoff makes the example some rural and public schools don't get enough funding and she will fight for all Missouri kids, so no one is left behind.
Another topic brought up frequently across the board of legislatures were the importance of investing on Highway I-70. Specifically, the widening of the road and making improvements to the I-70/ US-63 connector.
Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) talks about how one of his goals is investing in Missourians, and how part of that is not only investing in education, but also the revitalization of I-70.
"We got a $6 billion surplus and we need to invest that in our citizens,” Smith said. “One of the first things we can do is I-70.”
He said the highway is a mess and the sooner it is revised, the better transportation would be going through the state and the inevitable economic growth that comes with a more accessible highways."
The event concluded with the rest of the legislators: Rep. Caleb Rowden (R- Columbia), Rep. Toalson Reisch (R-Columbia), Adrian Plank (D-Columbia) and Doug Mann (D-Columbia) giving remarks on the 2023 legislative plan.
Heather Hargrove, the executive director of Feeding Missouri. The organization is the coalition of the six food banks across the state of Missouri that provide hunger relief to Missourians.
Hargrove stresses how imperative it is that the business leaders that make up the chamber are involved in legislative meetings and it does make a difference in strengthening the state.
"Communication is key and being present is key. They [elected officials] have to hear from the people themselves and hear the voices about what's important in our communities," Hargrove said.
"Being here in person to communicate that with them and establish relationships is extremely important,” Hargrove said.