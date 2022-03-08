JEFFERSON CITY - The State of Missouri will hold a career fair in Jefferson City on Wednesday, March 16.
It will happen at the Capital Mall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature more than 20 state agencies looking to hire.
Director of Talent Acquisition Dawn Sweazea says this event is the first of its kind.
“In addition to great benefits and options to balance your life, a career in public service can be very rewarding. We do big things, with big impact," she said.
Those who cannot attend may apply through the state's centralized application portal.