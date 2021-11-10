MISSOURI − Missouri's educators can receive free credit and identity theft monitoring after October's vulnerability incident.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the Missouri Office of Administration Information Technology Services says educators whose personally identifiable information (PII) may have been compromised during a data vulnerability incident should receive an email in the coming days.
The St. Louis Dispatch reported on Oct. 14 more than 100,000 Social Security numbers of school faculty and staff were vulnerable and visible through HTML source code of certain pages.
The state said it is unaware of any misuse of that information. Out an abundance of caution, the state is offering 12 months of credit and identity theft monitoring resources through IDX.
The offer is for nearly 620,000 past and present certified educators whose PII information was in the DESE certification database. The state says it will cost approximately $800,000 for the contract with IDX.
Educators can contact IDX at 833-325-1777 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.