State officials launch initiative to target Russia and support Ukraine

MISSOURI − State officials want Missourians to refrain from buying Russian-made products and Russian-brands amid the invasion of Ukraine.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and House Majority Leader Dean Plocher announced the "Missouri Stands with Ukraine" initiative on Wednesday during a news conference.
The two said the initiative is in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.
"As we speak, Russian forces are unleashing their full military power against a sovereign nation, leaving death, destruction, and human rights violations in their wake,” Kehoe said.
Kehoe and Plocher encouraged Missouri retailers to remove Russian-made or Russian-branded products from their shelves and replace them with US-made or Missouri-made products.
"Missouri is open for business to those who value democracy, human rights, free enterprise and self-determination," Plocher said.
Plocher also introduced House bill 2913, which would prohibit state entities and private businesses from contracting with Russia, Russia entities or any other country currently attacking or occupying a NATO ally, Ukraine, Sweden, Finland or Georgia.
“We in Missouri will do our small part to unite with the international community’s response Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine," Plocher said. "We stand by the strong leadership of President Zelensky as the Ukrainian people fight fearlessly and heroically against the tyranny of Putin."
Kehoe said he and Plocher have talked with many Missourians, and the two said they want to make sure the message to Putin and Russia is simple.
"Russia does not share our values and Russian businesses funding Putin’s war of aggression are unworthy of Missourians’ money," Kehoe said.
Kehoe added that, "We're asking retailers to consider if they have Russian made products to possibly remove those from the shelves, and substitute them with American made, or even Missouri made products."
Igor Shalai, a legislative assistant, says he is proud to be Ukranian American and urges people to visit globalgiving.org.
According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, Russia is in the top 11% of the United States' import trading partners. Main Russian imports to the US include mineral fuels, precious metal and stone, iron and steel, fertilizers and inorganic chemicals.