COLUMBIA - Training for peace officer licensing, which all city police officers, county sheriff's deputies, or state highway patrol troopers in Missouri must have, could change as a new law goes into effect Monday.
State law used to require that the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission mandate at minimum 470 hours of training for peace officers to receive a license, with a maximum of 600. The new law changes the minimum to 600 hours and removes a maximum.
The POST Commission decides the training requirements for licensed peace officers and operates under the Department of Public Safety.
John Worden, the senior director of first responder education at MU and coordinator of the Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) — which offers a 17-week full-time program where candidates graduate with a peace officer's license — says the new law should allow the Department of Public Safety to address emerging issues statewide.
"I'm a training guy," Worden said. "If we can get our officers more training, more quality training ... then they serve the community better. They're a better police officer if they receive quality training."
Worden also serves as a member of the POST Commission.
LETI's program already exceeds the 600-hour threshold, but the new law will allow the state to mandate more training on emerging issues for peace officers who will operate throughout Missouri.
Most law enforcement departments, including the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, all require additional training outside an initial academy where a candidate earns their peace officer's license.
Worden served in the Columbia Police Department for 21 years before devoting his career to training.
"When I started in the business in 1990, I attended a 120-hour academy. That was it," he said when discussing how much training has increased. "Now we're talking about 600 hours or more that you have to go through as the minimum."
"But, keeping that continuing with what's going on is important," Worden said.
All licensed peace officers have to undergo 24-hours of continued training every year.