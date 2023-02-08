COLUMBIA – Two state representatives have filed bills that would require the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to dispose of any dead deer on the side of Missouri roads.
Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) and Rep. Paula Brown (D-Hazelwood) both filed a bill that would require MoDOT and MDC to work together to dispose the carcass.
Under the proposed bills, HB 404 and HB 501, MoDOT would be required to remove deer from the road and bury them at least 3 feet deep at a state conservation site.
The MDC would be responsible for paying MoDOT for the estimated costs.
The House Transportation Accountability Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday morning where members will vote on proceeding with the bill.
Haden said he thinks there will be opposition.
"Most opposition will be, 'Is it constitutional that they [MDC] pay money?'" Haden said. "Both of them are commissions without legislative control over the funds. What if neither one of them perform the functions that are right for Missouri?"
Currently, MoDOT is responsible for removing the deer.
"MoDOT's getting them off the road, barely," Haden said, "Off the black top, not off the right way. They need to be off the right away where people are not seeing them."
Haden acknowledged that MoDOT is facing staffing shortages, but he added that every office has that problem.
"I think it can be done on a contract basis," Haden said. "Everybody has staffing problems, but we have to figure out how to make it work."
Amanda Fohey lives in Columbia and says there has been a deer carcass close to her home since September.
"It smelled really bad for a long time. It was really gross," Fohey said. "It would blow in our whole yard and our yard would smell. We wouldn't go outside."
Fohey said she didn't know who to contact to remove the deer.
"Usually they just go away so I figured that would happen," Fohey said. "It never did."
Haden said this is not the first time the Missouri House of Representatives have tried to address the situation.
"We had this bill come up around three years ago. It's not quite the same but it's very close to the same," Haden said. "We had hearings and conservation and highway department said we will take care of the dead deer problem."
After a couple years went by and the number of dead deer increased, Haden said he contacted the director of conservation to ask what happened.
"Apparently we had a misunderstanding, and at that point I filed the bill," Haden said.
Tabitha Dickerson, a FedEx driver, said she sees a lot of dead deer on the side of the road when she delivers in south Columbia.
"I've actually hit a deer with this same truck," Dickerson said. "If it's on the side of the road or in the middle of the road, it's a hazard."
Dickerson said something should be done.
"It's not only a hazard, it's an eyesore," Dickerson said. "It's disgusting, it stinks. I don't want that all up in my truck. Getting them gone would be great."