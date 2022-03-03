JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri State Employees' Retirement System (MOSERS) Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve a motion to prevent adding any future Russian holdings. It also approved a motion for MOSERS to divest any current holdings.
“There’s already work happening behind the scenes to end funds and indexes throughout the world that will make that happen quickly,” Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said. “It was a necessary step that we took.”
MOSERS currently has no direct exposure to Russian securities in the portfolio. However, it does have indirect exposure to Russian securities. This means MOSERS has an interest in a fund structure, such as a mutual fund or limited partnership.
MOSERS has limited control in holding or divesting a security pertaining to Russia because it’s part of the global public equity benchmark.
“Those are being sold off essentially, and it’s not even 1%, it’s like .01% of the whole portfolio as of Friday,” Fitzpatrick said. “There have been some sales that have taken place since then, and obviously the value has taken a hit because of what’s happening and because of the sanctions.”
Fitzpatrick said the sanctions are having an extreme impact on the value of Russian securities. Chief investment officer TJ Carlson said MOSERS plans to have all indirect exposures moved out of the portfolio by Wednesday, March 9.
“Obviously, sometime you take a loss, and you know the goal is you need to make money more often than you lose it, right?” Fitzpatrick said.
As Missouri’s primary pension plan, MOSERS covers most state employees. Treasurer Fitzpatrick said the divestments will not have much of an impact on pensions.
“The amount of money we’re talking about is relatively small - we’re a $13 billion plan in terms of total assets,” Fitzpatrick said. “The value from today is worth about $1.5 million now, which is down from a high of about $19 million at the end of the year.”
While he said MOSERS is doing "the right thing," he said he does not think selling the holdings is best case scenario.
“I think best case scenario would be that pension plans in Missouri and across the country do what we did today, very quickly, and make that position very public,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think you have to put as much pressure on Putin’s regime as we can to end this.”
MOSERS does not have any securities listed on the updated OFAC Specially Designated Nationals list. Nor does it have any holdings from Belarus.