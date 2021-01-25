MISSOURI - State Senate Bill 60 is looking to hold law enforcement more accountable and is another step closer to a vote.
Sen. Brian Williams, D-St. Louis, spoke at the hearing held by the Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee on Jan. 25. He discussed several of the items on the bill.
“We can improve police community relations, and we can restore the trust that’s the very foundation of public safety,” Sen. Williams said.
The bill prohibits officers to use a chokehold. It files an officer who engages in sexual conduct with someone in their custody as a Class E felony. It also requires hiring agencies to check the officer’s misconduct reports if applicable before hiring.
“Public safety, police reform and building a community that’s free of discrimination should not be partisan positions,” Sen. Williams said. “They should be common goals that we all share.”
The bill is bipartisan. Many law enforcement agencies came to the hearing in support of the bill.
“We believe that this is a good first step towards a lot of the reforms that we’ve been seeking not only in Missouri but nationwide,” Sharon Jones representing the Missouri State Conference and NAACP said.
No one came in opposition of the bill.
The House Minority Leader, Crystal Quade, released a statement earlier in the month expressing concerns of not allowing public statements to be heard remotely. People have to come to the State Capitol to be heard.