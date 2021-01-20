JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Health and Pensions Committee met to discuss seven proposed bills that would restrict county and city health officials' ability to impose restrictions related to COVID-19.
One of the bills, SB 12, would disallow any restrictions on religious services and would prevent health officials from imposing restrictions during a state of emergency for a period longer than 30 days.
Other proposed bills went further: one wants to eliminate health officials' ability to pass ordinances and mandates at all.
One witness, Clay Goddard, who is the Director of Health in Springfield-Greene County, pointed out that cities have many different forms of health officials. Some are selected, while most are appointed.
Chairman of the Health and Pensions Committee Bob Onder (R - District 6) said it's those who are appointed who have no oversight, and therefore need to be reigned in.
One business owner testified he had been hurt by local health ordinances in St. Charles County.
"We're going to reign in some of this tyranny that has been hurting you and your employees," Goddard said in response to the witness.
Further, most of the state senators in the committee appear to be in favor of most of the bills, except for Senator Barbara Anne Washington, who questioned how smaller towns removing ordinances would affect hospital capacity in larger cities.
The committee has yet to vote on the bills.