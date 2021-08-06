JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Friday that the state will triple the number of mutual aid ambulances to help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases overworking the hospitals.
Starting Friday, 30 ambulances and 60 trained professionals will begin arriving in five regions of the state. The teams provide long-haul patient transfers and will operate through Sept. 5.
Ambulance teams will initially be positioned in the Kansas City area, northeast Missouri, southwest Missouri, south-central Missouri and northwest Missouri. They have the ability to move as needed.
“The ambulance strike teams we positioned in Springfield have been extremely effective in helping save lives and ease the pressure on local hospitals,” Gov. Parson said in a news release. “These 30 new ambulance teams triple our transport capacity and expand it to the entire state, as needed. Our health care professionals are performing heroically to save lives as the Delta variant dramatically increases hospital admissions. We will continue to support our health care heroes across the state.”
The ambulance teams include 20 advanced life-support ambulances, five basic life-support ambulances, five specialty care ambulances and required medical and support personnel. Teams are expected to begin transporting patients as early as Saturday.