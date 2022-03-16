JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Wilson wants the state to expand veterans treatment courts.
In his annual State of the Judiciary that was given last week, Chief Justice Wilson explained that more needs to be done to help the men and women veterans who have served in the armed forces.
“Make no mistake: Missouri veterans courts work,” Wilson said. “We now have 15 programs serving 40 counties and, in the past five years alone, they’ve graduated more than 360 former service men and women.”
Of the 15 court programs found across the state, a majority of veterans treatment courts are found in communities that have VA hospitals. When looking at counties north of Boone County, there are no courts available that help veterans who are charged.
Brig. Gen. Gregg Maxon, of the University of Missouri Law Veterans Clinic, once served as a judge for veterans treatment clinics in Arizona.
Maxon explained the goal of veterans treatment courts is similar to any treatment court.
“That is to get the people appearing in court connected with services, whether they are medical services, psychological services, social services, whatever it is they need in order to get them to stop the conduct that brought them to court in the first place,” Maxon said.
“With veterans, veterans have a hard time admitting they have issues," Maxon continued. "They are strong-willed people. They are used to solving problems on their own. They’re used to not asking for help and it is very difficult for them to admit that they have a problem and need help."
He said veterans courts can provide a safe environment to come in and address the issues that brought them into court.
"But to also help them get the help they need to get back to be productive citizens," Maxon said.
Boone County serves as the 13th Judicial Circuit that has a veterans treatment court. Because the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital is based here, veterans in Boone County get the treatment they need to re-enter society, but other counties such as Randolph and Howard do not get the same resources.
Back in 2019, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law a bill that would establish veterans treatment courts in each Missouri Circuit Court by August 2021. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to establish the programs have had difficulties.
Brian Gremmel is the mentor coordinator with Boone County. He helps pair veterans who go through the program with a mentor, who is also a veteran.
“Usually most of the ones that we serve have substance abuse issues or in fact maybe some minor issues on that aspect, but there are non-violent cases that we serve,” Gremmel said.
On most cases, veterans treatment court programs have a minimum run time of 14 months. Sometimes, programs can take years for veterans and mentors to get through.