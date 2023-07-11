JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Safe Drinking Water Commission met Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing drought conditions in the state.
Since Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order back in May declaring a drought alert for Missouri, conditions have continued to worsen.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 80.14% of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions, with 24% experiencing extreme drought and mid-Missouri taking most of the heat.
Because Missouri doesn't have many natural lakes, it relies on reservoir systems. This means the Missouri River and Mississippi River are supplied from the upper basin, which can only help the water supply for a limited time.
"If we're not getting rain or if we're not getting water from our upper basin states, a combination of those two starts to impact our surface water levels," Elizabeth Kerby, Missouri DNR's water resources engineer, said.
Missouri DNR launched a new online reporting system Tuesday for the state's major water users.
Water Use Reporting System (WatURS) requires any person or entity producing 100,000 gallons or more per day to report its annual water use.
“It’s more important now than ever that we know who our major water users are, where they are located and how Missouri’s water is being used,” said Trevor Ellis, groundwater monitoring chief at DNR’s Water Resources Center. “WatURS data allow us to know what the water needs are of our citizens and industries.”
Kerby said although drinking water supply isn't a main concern at the moment, if conditions continue to worsen, potential consequences than just agricultural could arise.
"That's when we're going to start seeing a dip in our drinking water supply, and then maybe a hit to our socio-economic areas as well," Kerby said. "So like commercial navigation, commodities running down the Missouri River, we'd start to see some impacts there as well."
The Missouri DNR also updated its Drought Mitigation and Response Plan in June this year for the first time in 20 years.
Kerby said the new plan focuses more on water mitigation and ensuring people are prepared. She said DNR is working on resources with U.S. Department of Agriculture, Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation.
"So either having resources for farm operations, water resources for pumping, for live stock, or USDA has reimbursement plans that you can go through to get money back on your farm operations," Kerby said.
Kerby urged residents to refer back to the new drought plan and encouraged residents to water grass in the morning, to not only lower utilities costs but also save water.