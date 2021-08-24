LINN - State Technical College of Missouri has set an overall enrollment record for the fourth straight year.
State Tech welcomed over 2,000 students for the first time in its history, according to a news release from the college.
A total of 2,037 students will be on campus at State Tech this year. This is a 5% increase from enrollment last year.
Over the last five years, enrollment at State Tech has grown 61%.
State Tech said it is preparing for the increase in students with the creation of new buildings and new parking lots.
WalletHub has named State Tech the No. 1 two-year college in the country for the third year in a row.