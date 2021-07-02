MISSOURI - Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is warning Missouri residents of an investment scam that cost a Sumner couple $60,000.
According to a news release, the state's Securities Division has ordered a cease and desist to Cutting Edge Supplements, LLC and Desmond R. Bloss after he allegedly misused a $60,000 investment from the couple.
The news release states between Nov. 28, 2016 and June 30, 2017, Bloss allegedly solicited and received investment money from the couple, which was to be used for the Cutting Edge business.
Bloss was introduced to the couple through a mutual friend and maintained contact through social media and email.
Bloss then misled the investors by telling them their money would be used for specific business purposes, but instead he used the money for a different business and for personal expenses, the release said.
The investors have not received any return or repayment of their principal investment to this day.
The Securities Division is seeking an order to cease and desist, $60,000 in restitution and $25,000 in civil penalties and investigation costs.
Missourians should call the toll-free investor protection hotline at 800-721-7996 or go online to missouriprotectsinvestors.com for more information or to file a complaint.