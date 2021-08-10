JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday marks 200 years since Missouri officially became a state.
Celebrations commenced throughout the state all summer, with an official ceremony at the State Capitol Tuesday morning.
Speakers included the Mayor of Jefferson City Carrie Tergin, Governor Mike Parson and Vice President of Government Relations and Public Policy for the United States Postal Service Peter Pastre.
Speeches at the ceremony surrounded not only Missouri pride and appreciation, but also acknowledged the times that the state is not as proud about.
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri Paul C. Wilson spoke about the state's history of enslavement, removal of Native Americans from the land and recent racial injustices the state had seen.
The All-State Festival Choir sang "We Shall Overcome" to attendees, and Parson addressed what the song meant to the crowd.
"It made me think of all the trials in Missouri's history," Parson said. "It's not the first time we've been through tough times."
The United States Postal Service also revealed the Bicentennial Stamp that Missourians can purchase to use in the coming months.
The stamp is revealed! It will be available to Missourians soon. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RWjXwkd1RB— Lucy Caile (@lucycaile) August 10, 2021
After the opening ceremony, a naturalization ceremony was held in the first floor rotunda at the Capitol.
The ceremony officially made 35 applicants U.S. citizens.
Cecil Brown has lived in the U.S. since 2005, after moving from Ghana to pursue his education. He finally got the chance to become a citizen Tuesday.
"Becoming a citizen is beyond amazing," Brown said. "Tomorrow's my birthday, so it's a great birthday present for myself as well."
Brown said his journey to the U.S. gave him the opportunity and freedom to pursue his academic goals. He will be applying for medical residency, so he thought applying for a citizenship would give him a better chance than operating just off of his visa.
"A lot of the values that I hold dear are embodied in what it means to be an American," Brown said. "And being in a country like the U.S. where opportunity abounds is just beyond words."
Brown was 17 when he first came to the U.S. and now that he's received his citizenship, he plans to continue spending time with his wife and three kids, and pursuing his education.
"It's been a wonderful journey so far," Brown said.
Brown now works at Columbia Urgent Care as an assistant physician, and he's excited for the future that citizenship will bring. He plans to complete his residency training and then share his knowledge and skills.
"My desire to come out to the states is partly due to missionaries that came out to Ghana on a medical mission, so I too want to go out and share those skills and knowledge that I've applied to Ghana and other countries," Brown said.
The ceremonies continue Tuesday afternoon with ice cream socials throughout the state.
Dignitaries hoped the ceremonies brought a feeling of reflection of Missouri's history and pride in its future.