JEFFERSON CITY – Tuesday marks 200 years since Missouri joined the union as the 24th state.
To celebrate this landmark birthday, The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is holding a variety of events throughout the day on Aug. 10.
On the Capitol building south lawn and steps, there will be a formal ceremony at 9 a.m. where Gov. Mike Parson and other dignitaries, including Senator Roy Blunt, are scheduled to speak. This event is open for the public to attend.
The U.S. Postal Service will unveil the Missouri Statehood Stamp to commemorate the bicentennial.
The stamp is revealed! It will be available to Missourians soon. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RWjXwkd1RB— Lucy Caile (@lucycaile) August 10, 2021
Following the ceremony outside, at 11 a.m. there will be a naturalization ceremony in the first-floor rotunda of the capitol building, where individuals will be made citizens.
“It gives us all a moment to reflect on our past, present, and future, which is the theme of the bicentennial,” Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said. “How far we’ve come, where we are in this moment in time and what our vision is for the future.”
Inside the building there are two quilts on display that showcase patchwork from citizens across the state, and the Missouri Bicentennial mural is on display in sections throughout the hallways of the capitol.
“Over 16,000 people painted on this thing from across the state,” Michael Sweeney said about the Missouri Bicentennial Mural. “It really is this idea of what are things we can do together. Less about let me show you something and more what can we do together.”
For Missourians across the state to feel connected, there is an ice cream social at 2 p.m. with about 150 registered events involving over 90 counties where people are encouraged to take photos of their ice cream gatherings and post using the hashtag #ScoopsAcrossMissouri.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place for all major public events planned by The Missouri Bicentennial Commission. If you would prefer to participate virtually the event will be livestreamed on Missouri2021.org where there is also information on all bicentennial events.