MISSOURI − Missouri will conduct its annual statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. Tuesday as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Outdoor warning sirens will sound at that time as part of the drill.
Any National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios set to receive the weekly tests will also sound.
MU's emergency system will also activate, which includes alert beacons across campus, computer notifications, text messages and social media postings.
The National Weather Service encourages everyone to consider what they would do in the event of severe weather and encourages businesses and schools to take this time to review their procedures.