ST. LOUIS — After consulting with multiple specialist groups and experts, the St. Louis Zoo has decided to transfer one of its Andean bears to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas.
St. Louis Zoo staff experts came to the decision after consulting with members of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), Andean Bear Species Survival Plan, the AZA Bear Taxon Advisory Group and the Wildlife Conservation Society's Queens Zoo in New York, according to a Facebook post from the zoo.
Ben, the Andean bear in question, has been put in the hot seat after escaping from his enclosure on multiple occasions.
Together, the groups agree that it is in Ben's best interest to transfer him to the Texas facility.
Although the St. Louis Zoo's Andean bear habitat met all standards for this species set forth by the AZA and the United States Department of Agriculture prior to the habitat’s opening in 2014, the groups tried to focus on Ben’s specific and unique personality to help determine the best home for the young bear.
The Gladys Porter Zoo is an AZA-accredited zoo with a long history of working with Andean bears. Their Andean bear habitat includes a moat rather than steel mesh outdoor habitat, which the group believes would be a more ideal environment for Ben.
“While we love Ben, and wish he could stay with us, our goal is to do what is best for him,” said Regina Mossotti, vice president of animal care at the St. Louis Zoo. “I am so grateful for the excellent care provided to Ben by our Animal Care team here and everyone’s willingness to seek opportunities for Ben to thrive.”
Ben currently resides in a non-public area of the St. Louis Zoo that has both indoor and outdoor options, including a pool. Staff members are providing Ben with excellent care and enrichment opportunities while also using positive reinforcement training to help him become comfortable with his travel crate so that he has a smooth journey to his new home in Texas.