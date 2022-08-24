COLUMBIA - After President Joe Biden formally announced the decision to forgive $10,000 of student loan debts for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year Wednesday afternoon, an MU economics professor says this could help the local economy.
The Biden administration's plan affects lower income families who receive Pell Grants even more than those whose incomes do not surpass $125,000, as they are expected to be relieved of $20,000.
The goal, Biden said, is to give the working class and the middle class some breathing room as they prepare to resume their federal loan payments at the beginning of the calendar year.
This plan will certainly affect the students of mid-Missouri schools just as much as those at other universities. Eric Parsons, an economics professor at MU, shared his input on how this will affect the economy of Columbia and how MU would be impacted by the forgiveness.
Parsons believes that students will benefit and says saving money on their education could lead to more spending in the local economy. Parsons feels as if this forgiveness will also lead to a higher enrollment at MU because of the push to increase the access to higher education.
President Biden’s student debt plan will provide relief to up to 43 million borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Nearly 90% of the benefit of this action will go to borrowers earning less than $75,000 a year. pic.twitter.com/7MLUN9H3jj— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 24, 2022
Since Columbia's economy heavily depends on the student population and their spending, a higher enrollment will also lead to more spending and will create more revenue for the school.
Parsons said this plan will be successful if it is executed properly. He mentioned lender concern of future loan repayment as a possible negative to this plan as lenders may be less willing to loan their money without an assurance of a repayment. This should not be a major concern as demand for college education continues to grow.
This decision impacts many students and will give many a sigh of relief.
Sam Fleury, vice president of strategic communications at Columbia College, is one of many adults who had to pay off his own education with student loans. Fleury said it took 13 years to pay off his student loans and believes this plan is heading the country in the right direction as far as making education more accessible.
Fleury also said he feels as if this is an encouraging sign for those who want to get a head start on their education, or even come back to school to further their education. Those impacted by this decision will be more willing to take those necessary steps to better their future.
The U.S. Department of Education will announce how families that this applies to will be able to fill out their application to claim their reliefs in the coming days. Millions of borrowers are expected to automatically receive the benefits due to their existing income data.