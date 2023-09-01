COLUMBIA − After three years, federal student loans will start accruing interest Friday. Borrowers will be expected to start making payments on loan bills in October.
Federal loans have not incurred any interest since March 2020, effectively setting rates at 0%. Rates, which vary loan, will now return to what they were before the freeze.
The interest rate and payment restart comes after Congress blocked any further extension in June. The U.S. Supreme Court also struck down President Joe Biden's student loan plan which would have relieved up to $20,000 in debt for some students.
Alex Embree works for the MU Office for Financial Success, and she says the student loan interest and payment restart will have a big impact on borrowers' budgets.
"We've been in a period of deferment of those loans, where borrowers were not required to make payments," Embree said. "In a lot of ways, with rising costs, we [borrowers] have had that portion of our budget eaten up by other expenses."
She says people will now have to make changes in their daily lives to ensure they can make payments.
"Borrowers are now having to figure out how to reintroduce that expense into their overall family budget," Embree said.
Sofia Medina, a nursing student at MU, says she has taken out federal student loans, and said doing so was "stressful." She says she's worried about how it will impact her in the future.
"Of course I have to pay it all off, so it's going to be a lot of work in the future," Medina said.
She said she is already thinking about ways she can work on paying her loans in the future.
"I have to really work on budgeting and see how I can pay it all back the quickest," Medina said.
The first thing borrowers need to do is login to the Federal Student Aid website and make sure their contact information is correct and up to date, according to Embree.
During the pandemic, roughly 40% of borrowers had a servicer change, so it may not be who they remember. Embree recommends borrowers double check who their servicer is.
"The servicer is the financial institution that holds the loan at this point," Embree said. "Borrowers are paying the servicer and getting all of their billing from the servicer."
She says that for many, student loan repayment has been out of borrowers' minds for three years. She says it's important to check in as soon as possible and make sure they understand what is happening with their student loans.
Embree advises borrowers to utilize the resources on servicer websites, including any loan repayment simulators which help borrowers find the best payment plan for them and their budget.
She emphasized people need to start making payments, and not default on their loans. She says there are a variety of negative financial implications if a borrower doesn't pay, including a lowered credit score or the inability to receive aid in the future.
"We would encourage our borrowers to avoid default simply by finding a more affordable repayment plan," Embree said. "They can contact their servicer if encountering financial hardships to see if there is an alternative to simply not paying."