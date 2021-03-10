VIENNA - Summer camps are expecting increased enrollment in their programs even though the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Many camps were forced to close last summer due to COVID-19. Others were able to stay in operation, but only after making some big changes.
“We did have to change our schedule,” said Jim Fitzgerald, the manager and camp director at Turkey Hill Ranch Bible Camp. “We changed our capacity, we employed some more procedures and processes that we do just to help that situation. We kept our capacity down anywhere between 70 to 80 percent.”
However, as more vaccinations roll out nationally, summer camps will now open with extensive precautions.
Jill Wilke, the executive director of Wonderland Camp in Rocky Mount, knows that vaccines will be important to promote safety at the camp this summer.
“The majority of our staff will be vaccinated. We fit into the category as caregivers and essential employees because we're working with people with chronic conditions and disabilities,” Wilke said, “and so I would expect that 80% of our staff that will be vaccinated. We also expect that quite a few of our campers will be vaccinated as well.”
Back at Turkey Hill Ranch, they will continue to follow guidelines that helped them continue camp last year in a safe manner.
“We stagger on registration so not everybody gathers at once,” Fitzgerald said. “We keep the cabins together as a group, we do extra sanitation on our high traffic areas, our food service is different, hand washing frequently, definitely before meals and hand sanitizer at different locations throughout the camp.”
The camps have already seen an increase in enrollment. This, despite the fact that the pandemic isn’t entirely over. With more vaccines on the horizon, many parents and campers have been eager to sign up as early as possible. Many summer camps expect to be completely full.
“This year, our numbers are even higher than the registration for our 2019 year,” Fitzgerald said.
For Wonderland Camp, the expectation is the same.
“So we take over 1,000 campers each summer,” said Wilke. “And so we have about 300 spots left, and we average about 100 campers a week, so I would expect by the first of May, we will be completely filled.”
For many children and their parents, summer camp is an important social aspect of their life. When COVID-19 caused so many to shut down, they did not know what to do with their summer.
That is why summer camps are taking as many precautions as possible in order to remain open. They know how much it means not only to the campers, but also their parents.
“Everyone who goes to camps has been so isolated this year,” said Wilke. “Our campers have had a hard time understanding why that is, and we really need it to come back and make them feel independent again, to be proud of the things that they can accomplish and to see friends just like everybody else.”
At Turkey Hill Ranch, Fitzgerald understands that families are restless for life to get back to normal.
“I think they want to get their kids outdoors,” Fitzgerald said. “I think they want some normalcy. I think they want their kids to enjoy being with other kids.”
While the pandemic isn't fully over, there is hope on the horizon. Part of that hope lies in having the camps this summer; a way to have life feel fun and - more importantly - a little more normal.