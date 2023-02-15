JEFFERSON CITY − Several Republican lawmakers held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss Missouri Senate bills 236, 164 and 49, bills that revolve around gender reassignment therapies and surgeries.
This comes after the Senate's Emerging Issues Committee heard the three bills on Tuesday that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth. The bills are also known as the "Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act."
Rep. Justin Sparks (R-Wildwood) began the conference by saying that the conference was not about lawmakers.
He pointed to Chloe Cole and Luka Hein, two people who testified in support of the bills Tuesday, and said it's about their story.
"They represent thousands of more boys and girls just like them and when you hear their story, it is so compelling it will touch your heart, just like it touched ours," Sparks said.
Cole was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at the age of 13.
"About half a year afterward was when I was put on puberty blockers and then testosterone and I got a double mastectomy when I was 15," Cole said. "It was only about 11 months afterward that I decided to stop transitioning."
Cole said you often hear activists, physicians, and sometimes even parents and teachers advocating for gender affirming care for children, but not the other side.
"You never hear from the children of these parents or teachers or the patients of these physicians about what the process is really like," Cole said. "It's stories like mine and Luka's that will really take down this narrative that it's safe and affective in children."
Hein said protecting kids and allowing them to get a chance to grow up and experience the world without medical interventions should not be political.
"It's concerning that it has to be [political] in a way because it is an adult's responsibility to protect kids and make sure that their innocence and their experience in the world is as safe as it can be," Hein said. "Aspects of the medical system have failed us in that way."
Hein said it's important to tell their story.
"You don't hear the other side of people that went through this care and came out harmed," Hein said. "With bills like this, it will give kids the chance to be comfortable in their body and they deserve that. They really do."
Both Cole and Hein said the only option doctors gave their parents was to allow their children to transition.
"The transition was treated as the only way to treat my gender dysphoria," Cole said. "My parents were told children are already confident with their gender identity from a very young age and that I already knew what I wanted."
Cole said doctors told her parents it was likely she would take their own life if they wouldn't allow her to transition
"This is not true," Cole said. "I wasn't suicidal until I was actually transitioning."
State Rep. Doug Mann (D-Columbia) introduced House bill 507, a bill that would give school districts the option to “teach students information on the roles and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the history of the United States.”
Mann said he thinks the multiple bills targeted toward the LGBTQ+ community are atrocious.
"The content of the bills, if they pass, are going to be very damaging for members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially trans youth," Mann said. "We have seen data showing that just talking about these issues and having these conversations about these bills is going to be damaging to the psyche of our LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state."
During the press conference, the lawmakers in attendance were asked if they had been in contact with any transgender youth about the issues, and one lawmaker said he has spoken to some parents of transgender youth.
Mann said it's important to be in contact with the people a bill affects.
"I have spoken to several youth members of the LGBTQ+ community," Mann said. "I think it's important we're in contact with them to make sure we're not only doing harm to them but that we are proposing legislation that makes their lives better."
Mann said he believes transgender minors who had a positive transition experience should be celebrated.
"I'm not here to discount the people who had a negative experience with the process but to my understanding and what data shows is that the success stories greatly outweigh those negative experiences that people have," Mann said.
Cole said minors don't have the necessary brain involvement or worldly experience to make an informed decision about gender reassignment therapies and surgeries.
"By allowing the child to medically transition you are directly interfering with their physical, emotional, social, cognitive and sexual development," Cole said.
The Emerging Issues Committee was supposed to vote on the bills Thursday, but the hearing was canceled.