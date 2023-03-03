CAMDENTON - Investigators announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection to the death of Thomas Gifford, who authorities said was killed in February in Camden County.
Deputies arrested Chrisma D. Ellis, charging her with first-degree murder, felony armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office started investigated the death of Gifford two weeks ago when deputies said they found "evidence of a suspicious death."
Last week the sheriff's office said an autopsy confirmed the death of Gifford was a homicide.
Ellis was identified as a person of interest and was arrested in Kansas City, according to the sheriff's office. She was arrested under related auto theft charges and booked into the Camdenton County Adult Detention Facility on Feb. 23.
The sheriff's department gave no other information on the connection between Gifford and Ellis.