KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A suspect is in custody after allegedly making a comment on Snapchat about "killing people-mass murdering," according to the Blue Springs Police Department.
No location was specified.
According to NBC affiliate KSHB, multiple school districts in the Kansas City area canceled school in response to the shooting threat.
The Blue Springs School District was the first district to cancel school on Wednesday. In a letter to families, the district said they received a call regarding a social media post that discussed a threat of a school shooting.
The FBI also released a statement, saying they were working in conjunction with the Blue Springs Police Department and that they were taking all precautions.
A school resource officer at the Blue Springs School District told KSHB that SRO's will be on heightened alert when they are at all summer school locations in the district Wednesday.
In an abundance of caution, nearby Lee's Summit R-7 School District Independence Missouri School Districts, Grain Valley Schools, Fort Osage School District, Odessa R-VII, Lone Jack School District, Oak Grove R-VI School District, Pleasant Hill R-III School District, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School and Timothy Lutheran School Ministries are also cancelling all school activities for Wednesday.
Due to the threat related to the BSSD of an unspecified mass shooting, the ISD will cancel summer school and activities and closed Early Education sites for Wednesday, June 15th. No threat has been made in relation to the ISD, but we are canceling out of an abundance of caution.— Dale Herl (@DrDaleHerl) June 15, 2022
All summer school, Valley Kids, and other student programs are canceled today. BSSD canceled all school activities for today after receiving information about a possible threat of a shooting. We are closing as a precaution.— Grain Valley Schools (@GV_Schools) June 15, 2022
The suspect has charges pending with the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office. There is no threat to the public.