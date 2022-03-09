JOPLIN — A police officer was fatally shot and two others wounded Tuesday in Joplin as they pursued a suspect, who also was killed when police returned his fire after he stole and crashed a squad car, authorities said.
Joplin police officer Benjamin Cooper was killed during the chase.
The surviving officers are in critical condition and serious but stable condition, Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said in a news release. The names of the two injured officers have not been released.
Police in Joplin responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call.
"As officers attempted to take the subject into custody, he shot two officers and fled the scene in a stolen patrol car," Lewis said.
The suspect crashed the car and fired at officers, striking Cooper. The suspect was shot when officers returned fire, police said. The department has not released other information about the suspect.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt released a statement following the announcement of the officer's death.
"As we mourn the tragic loss of Corporal Benjamin Cooper, we are reminded that each time a law enforcement officer reports for duty, neither they nor their families know what dangers they may face," Blunt said in the statement. "Their willingness to serve is a testament to their courage, their character, and their selfless dedication to others."
Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe was "praying for the officers involved in the shooting today in Joplin, as well as for their families and fellow officers," he said in a tweet.
"Corporal Cooper made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the people of Joplin and we are forever grateful for his service," Blunt said.
Sixty-six US police officers have died in the line of duty this year — including nine by gunfire — through early March, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.