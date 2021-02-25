JEFFERSON CITY - Byron Williams, 32, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on West Main Street at Highway 179 around 8:50 a.m. Thursday.
Jefferson City Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle to conduct a warrant investigation. When the vehicle failed to yield to emergency vehicles, a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit eventually entered the Belair Elementary school zone, where it was terminated due to hazards associated with the zone.
Once out of the zone, officers, who had maintained visual of Williams, continued the pursuit, traveling west on Twin Hills Drive.
Williams fled the vehicle around the 800 block of Dean Drive, where officers observed him discarding multiple items. Williams was detained by officers in a creek to the rear of Dean Drive.
Once in custody, officers recovered more than $1,000, over 9 ounces of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.
Investigators then obtained a search warrant for his residence in the 2800 block of Sue Drive. Officers found a stolen handgun in the residence.
Williams is currently on pretrial release for prior charges of trafficking in narcotics, unlawful use of weapon and felony charges of controlled substance, possession of controlled substances and driving while revoked/suspended.
The new charges submitted to the Cole County Prosecutor for Thursday's arrest include distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and felony charges of resisting arrest and stealing.